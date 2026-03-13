Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Gen Digital worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,303,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,289,000 after buying an additional 3,150,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gen Digital by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,497,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,249,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,983 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,899,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Zacks Research raised Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

