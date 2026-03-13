Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 752.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $50,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,216,000 after buying an additional 1,599,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,367,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,438,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,747,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,122,000 after purchasing an additional 132,846 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,131,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Stories

