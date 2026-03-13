Compound (COMP) Price Hits $18.71 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Compound has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $186.35 million and approximately $68.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $18.71 or 0.00026051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,124.04 or 0.37772352 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,599 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compound_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,961,599.24898093 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 18.83377385 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 628 active market(s) with $60,408,187.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

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