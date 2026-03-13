Comparing Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) & CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Validian and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 0.00 CISO Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Given Validian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Validian is more favorable than CISO Global.

This table compares Validian and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -41.01% -74.83% -22.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Validian and CISO Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CISO Global $30.75 million 0.55 -$24.24 million ($0.14) -2.76

Validian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Summary

Validian beats CISO Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Validian

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Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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