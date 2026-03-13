Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Holdings Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 60,248 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total transaction of $715,247.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

