CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.95, but opened at $61.45. CochLear shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 1,276 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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CochLear Trading Down 0.8%

About CochLear

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

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Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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