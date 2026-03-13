CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,967 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $107,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

KO opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $333.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

