Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 32.3% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 108,426 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 160,215 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $210,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 394,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,412.45. This represents a 9.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,213 shares of company stock valued at $217,624.

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Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 553,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49,830 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,045,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,341 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: GLO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a focus on income generation and capital appreciation. Trading on the NYSE American exchange, the fund invests primarily in the equity securities of global companies operating across energy, utilities, transportation, chemicals and other infrastructure-related industries. By concentrating on sectors critical to the world’s economic growth, the fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy is driven by bottom-up research and fundamental analysis.

Further Reading

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