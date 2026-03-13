Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 18,060,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,025. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $71,508.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,711.04. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $510,030.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,207.21. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,278,000 after buying an additional 346,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting SentinelOne

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full‑year operating profitability — validating longer‑term growth and margin progress. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full‑year operating profitability — validating longer‑term growth and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Upward FY‑27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY‑2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near‑term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Company slide deck

Upward FY‑27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY‑2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near‑term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. TickerReport: analyst notes

Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call‑option activity was reported and the CEO gave high‑profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. 247WallSt: trading action

Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call‑option activity was reported and the CEO gave high‑profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell‑side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23→17, Goldman 16.5→14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near‑term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Benzinga: analyst PT changes

Multiple price‑target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell‑side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23→17, Goldman 16.5→14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near‑term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly/near‑term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Reuters: cautious forecast

Quarterly/near‑term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Share volatility after mixed headlines: Coverage noting “stock slides despite record Q4” and analyst downgrades amplified intraday swings and short‑term risk for momentum traders. Blockonomi: stock reaction

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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