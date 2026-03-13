Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,344.50. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 0.8%

CIEN traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $339.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.88. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $365.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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