CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 82,077 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 12th total of 49,328 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. 10,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677. CHS has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

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CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc is a diversified global cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Established in 1931 and headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates through a network of locally owned cooperatives, agribusinesses, and operations in energy, grains and foods. As a member-owned organization, CHS focuses on adding value for its owners by providing marketing, distribution and processing services that help rural communities thrive.

The company’s business activities are organized into three primary segments.

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