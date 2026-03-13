Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and traded as high as GBX 145. Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 145, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, January 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Christie Group
Christie Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Christie Group
In other news, insider Paul Harding acquired 18,268 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £12,239.56. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christie Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.