Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and traded as high as GBX 145. Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 145, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, January 19th.

The stock's two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76.

In other news, insider Paul Harding acquired 18,268 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £12,239.56. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.

