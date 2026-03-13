Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.86 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $394.40 million and approximately $56.86 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 10,326,981,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,326,902,049 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/blog. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chiliz is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more. Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Weibo, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

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