Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.57.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE CQP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 83,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,446.48% and a net margin of 27.76%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,339.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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