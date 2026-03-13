Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $714,801,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,729,000 after buying an additional 1,317,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after buying an additional 603,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.44. 147,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,519. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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