Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.25% of Charter Communications worth $444,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.11.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 192,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.10 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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