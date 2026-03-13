Charles Alvin Meloy Sells 7,857 Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,439,952.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at $178,532,287.23. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $248 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and providing upside support for the stock. Piper Sandler raise (Benzinga)

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $248 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and providing upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $212 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $212 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.4% yield), which supports income-oriented investors and can help stabilize the share price. (Company filings/press release)

Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.4% yield), which supports income-oriented investors and can help stabilize the share price. (Company filings/press release) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published mixed estimate changes — trimming near-term FY2026 quarter forecasts but lifting some FY2027 estimates — creating uncertainty on near-term earnings while signaling stronger later-year expectations. Zacks research note

Zacks published mixed estimate changes — trimming near-term FY2026 quarter forecasts but lifting some FY2027 estimates — creating uncertainty on near-term earnings while signaling stronger later-year expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest prints are effectively zero/inconsistent (days-to-cover ~0.0), likely a reporting artifact — so short-covering pressure is not a clear driver of intraday moves.

Reported short-interest prints are effectively zero/inconsistent (days-to-cover ~0.0), likely a reporting artifact — so short-covering pressure is not a clear driver of intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: SGF FANG Holdings priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback receives no proceeds; the large block increases float and has put downward pressure on the stock. Secondary offering priced (GlobeNewswire)

SGF FANG Holdings priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback receives no proceeds; the large block increases float and has put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlighted the large shareholder sale and tied it to an intra-session pullback, reinforcing negative sentiment and headline-driven volatility. Largest shareholder share sale (Yahoo)

Press coverage highlighted the large shareholder sale and tied it to an intra-session pullback, reinforcing negative sentiment and headline-driven volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales (including Director Charles Meloy’s sale of 7,857 shares and earlier large executive sales) add to bearish perception when combined with the secondary offering. Investors may view these as signal of liquidity-taking by insiders. Insider sale disclosure (InsiderTrades) Executives sold into rally (MarketWatch)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

