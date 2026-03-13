Chardan Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Stock Price

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Opus Genetics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Opus Genetics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Opus Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of IRD stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Opus Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher purchased 83,000 shares of Opus Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,510. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. BIOS Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,688,180 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 541,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 391,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opus Genetics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

