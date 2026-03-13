Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 66,168 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $75,431.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 766,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,962.76. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPGL alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $26,862.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56.

On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.

On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $6,573.12.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,605.55.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,403.31.

RPGL Trading Down 17.4%

RPGL opened at $0.95 on Friday. RPGL has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on RPGL in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPGL

About RPGL

(Get Free Report)

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.