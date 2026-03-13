Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 66,168 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $75,431.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 766,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,962.76. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $26,862.00.
- On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $53,035.50.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $123,860.90.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $6,573.12.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,605.55.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,403.31.
RPGL Trading Down 17.4%
RPGL opened at $0.95 on Friday. RPGL has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $103.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About RPGL
Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.
