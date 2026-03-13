Certuity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

