Certuity LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

