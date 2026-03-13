Certuity LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,604,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $242.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $584.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

