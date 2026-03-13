Certuity LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb News Roundup

Chubb Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

NYSE:CB opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.