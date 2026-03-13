CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Chad Doellinger Sells 471 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) insider Chad Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE CBRE traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. 1,005,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.