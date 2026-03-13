Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total value of $428,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.88 and a twelve month high of $305.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.52.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

