Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

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Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.52. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $200.88 and a one year high of $305.68.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total value of $72,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,578,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 991,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,854,000 after acquiring an additional 697,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,425.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 661,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,009,000 after acquiring an additional 635,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,052,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

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