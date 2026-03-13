Cassie Jung Sells 45,791 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) COO Cassie Jung sold 45,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $190,948.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 274,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,666.60. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $491.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Aquestive Therapeutics

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS estimates and lifted its FY2026 outlook (less negative), providing some analytical support to the story if operating trends & regulatory progress continue.

Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage (Seeking Alpha) reiterates a Buy on AQST tied to Anaphylm's approval prospects, arguing the CRL issues are addressable (packaging/labeling) and that a planned PK study could materially lift approval odds and long‑term upside.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest feeds are reporting anomalous zero values for March (likely a data/reporting error); this should not be relied on for short‑squeeze narratives until official FINRA/DTCC reporting confirms figures.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced and solicited lead‑plaintiff roles in a securities class action covering purchases from June 16, 2025 to Jan 8, 2026 — increased legal exposure and investor uncertainty that typically weighs on the stock.

Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire item highlights a lawsuit alleging an analyst (Cantor) slashed AQST's price target (from $15 to $8) and links that action to sharp one‑day investor losses — this amplifies contested narratives about prior disclosures and analyst influence.

Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed March 10 — CEO and multiple senior officers sold large blocks at roughly $4.17, materially reducing their holdings. Markets often interpret clustered, large insider sales as a negative signal (or as evidence of liquidity needs).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aquestive Therapeutics this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 155,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AQST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

