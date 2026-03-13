CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.2143.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax Trading Up 0.4%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,717.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $159,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,350,000 after buying an additional 1,894,408 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,097,000 after buying an additional 1,640,219 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

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CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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