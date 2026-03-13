CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. CareCloud updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.23 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CareCloud’s conference call:

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For 2025 CareCloud delivered a financial turnaround — $120.5M revenue (≈9% YoY), GAAP net income $10.8M (first full-year positive EPS since IPO, $0.10), $20.5M free cash flow , and 2026 guidance of $128–130M revenue and EPS $0.20–$0.23.

(≈9% YoY), (first full-year positive EPS since IPO, $0.10), , and 2026 guidance of and EPS $0.20–$0.23. Strategic M&A expanded the addressable market — the Medsphere and MAP App deals added inpatient/hospital products (Wellsoft, HealthLine) and >100 hospitals, were funded from free cash flow at <1x revenue and caused no common-share dilution, creating a cross-sell runway for RCM and AI.

and deals added inpatient/hospital products (Wellsoft, HealthLine) and >100 hospitals, were funded from free cash flow at <1x revenue and caused no common-share dilution, creating a cross-sell runway for RCM and AI. AI is now core to the go‑forward plan — the AI Center of Excellence and product launches (notably stratusAI Desk Agent , Voice Audit, cirrusAI Notes) are in production with early customer traction (one client reports ~80% of inbound scheduling calls handled) and roadmap items (coding, prior auth, “zero‑touch” claims) targeted for 2026 monetization.

, Voice Audit, cirrusAI Notes) are in production with early customer traction (one client reports ~80% of inbound scheduling calls handled) and roadmap items (coding, prior auth, “zero‑touch” claims) targeted for 2026 monetization. Liquidity and execution risks remain — year‑end cash was modest (~$3.6M) despite strong free cash flow, the company resumed and will double Series B preferred dividends to clear arrearages, guidance excludes any unannounced material M&A, and broader market skepticism of AI/SaaS valuations could weigh on the stock until consistent AI revenue/metrics are proven.

CareCloud Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 892,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,246. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Key CareCloud News

Positive Sentiment: Reported results: Q4 EPS matched the consensus at $0.11 and revenue of $34.42M beat estimates (~$32.1M), with healthy net margin and ROE — a near-term fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. CareCloud Q4 Earnings Match

Reported results: Q4 EPS matched the consensus at $0.11 and revenue of $34.42M beat estimates (~$32.1M), with healthy net margin and ROE — a near-term fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and AI push: CareCloud reported record net income and its first full-year positive EPS since IPO, and introduced generative-AI products and a 2026 growth outlook — positives for revenue/profit trajectory and investor sentiment. Press Release

Record profitability and AI push: CareCloud reported record net income and its first full-year positive EPS since IPO, and introduced generative-AI products and a 2026 growth outlook — positives for revenue/profit trajectory and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model updates: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 estimate (to $0.45 from $0.43) and published quarterly/FY estimates for 2026–2027, which can support valuation re-ratings if revisions continue upward. Zacks Coverage

Analyst model updates: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 estimate (to $0.45 from $0.43) and published quarterly/FY estimates for 2026–2027, which can support valuation re-ratings if revisions continue upward. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published detailed quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2026 ~ $0.11–$0.12 each; FY2027 ~$0.53) — useful guidance for modeling but not an immediate stock-moving surprise. (No article link available.)

Zacks published detailed quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2026 ~ $0.11–$0.12 each; FY2027 ~$0.53) — useful guidance for modeling but not an immediate stock-moving surprise. (No article link available.) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in recent reports show zero reported short interest with anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a real market signal.

Short-interest notices in recent reports show zero reported short interest with anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a real market signal. Negative Sentiment: Conservative FY2026 guidance: CareCloud set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.20–$0.23 (below the consensus ~$0.24) and revenue guidance of $128M–$132M (vs. consensus ~$130.6M). The lower EPS midpoint versus street expectations is a restraint on the stock despite the quarterly beat. Guidance Details

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting CareCloud this week:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, December 29th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CareCloud by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

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CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

Further Reading

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