Capital World Investors Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $54,746,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $402,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $193.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.