Capital World Investors Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $54,746,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $402,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $193.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.51.
Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched regulated crypto and index futures across 26 European countries, expanding its institutional and retail product footprint in a major market — a potential revenue and market-share positive. COIN Broadens Reach With Europe Futures
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation: Coinbase rolled out Agentic Wallets for AI agents and has highlighted high transaction volumes, signaling new use cases and product-led growth opportunities. AI Agents Set to Dominate Crypto Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Policy engagement: Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer publicly outlined recommendations to shape U.S. stablecoin rules — proactive regulatory positioning could reduce future compliance risk if adopted. CPO Lists 5 Errors US Congress Should Avoid
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase executives publicly denied accusations that the company lobbied to block a Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption — denial aims to contain reputational harm but may not fully dispel community concerns. Coinbase execs deny lobbying
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal/flow headlines: A proposed class action against JPMorgan alleges transfers into Coinbase wallets linked to a Ponzi scheme — the suit targets the bank, not Coinbase directly, but keeps regulatory and AML scrutiny in market conversation. JPMorgan Faces $328M Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: Coverage notes COIN is lagging the industry year-to-date, trading at a premium with falling earnings estimates — valuation concerns are a clear near-term headwind for the stock. COIN Lags Industry YTD
- Negative Sentiment: Community controversy: Persistent social-media claims that Coinbase opposed a BTC de minimis tax exemption (despite denials) keep reputational risk elevated, which could spook retail or policy-sensitive investors. Is Coinbase Sabotaging Bitcoin De Minimis Tax?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-interest reports indicate a reported rise in short activity for March (data shows anomalies but the market interprets rising short interest as bearish sentiment). (internal short-interest snapshots)
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary: Influencers and commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) suggesting investors buy Bitcoin rather than Coinbase stock may reduce demand for COIN shares. Jim Cramer on Coinbase
Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global
In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
