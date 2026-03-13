Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 39.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $151.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.29. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $146.69 and a one year high of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.84). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%.The business had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.45 million. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

