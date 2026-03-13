Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Capital World Investors cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,009 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $62,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total transaction of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $272.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.62. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.Installed Building Products’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 66.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.