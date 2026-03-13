Capital World Investors Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,118,994 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,050 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,302 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,327,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,558.12. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

