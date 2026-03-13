Capital World Investors Grows Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,883,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $94,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153,787 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339,845 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,024,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,566,000 after buying an additional 5,828,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,852,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,236,000 after buying an additional 4,440,223 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

