Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD struck a multi‑year patent/licensing agreement with Adeia, resolving litigation and giving AMD access to hybrid‑bonding and packaging IP that should strengthen its advanced packaging roadmap and edge AI product positioning. AMD Patent Truce And AI Push Reframe Long Term Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su’s trip to South Korea to meet Samsung (and other partners) is aimed at securing high‑bandwidth memory supply and deeper collaboration — a tactical move to protect AI chip production capacity. AMD CEO to meet Samsung chief in South Korea amid race for AI memory chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces continue to rate AMD as a top growth/AI play and present bullish option strategies for investors, reflecting sustained interest but also divergent views on valuation and timing. AMD is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Meta announced plans to deploy multiple in‑house AI chips by 2027, an effort to reduce reliance on external suppliers like AMD for certain data‑center workloads — a potential longer‑term headwind for server GPU/AI compute demand. Meta plans new in-house AI chips
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term share weakness was amplified by broader market risk‑off (rising oil and geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf), which pushed semiconductor and AI stocks down and drew attention away from CEO trips and long‑term catalysts. Why is AMD stock falling ahead of Lisa Su’s trip?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $31,584,408. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5%
NASDAQ AMD opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $322.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
