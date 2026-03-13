Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $31,584,408. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $322.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

