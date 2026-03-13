Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Capital World Investors increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $68,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 20.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 273,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 365,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,487.20. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,710,318. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.