Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Revvity were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Revvity from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

