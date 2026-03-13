Capital Research Global Investors Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928,808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 45.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 55.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $454,900.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,198.32. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $435,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 166,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,243.84. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,593,767. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCVX opened at $56.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

