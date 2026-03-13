Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $48,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $19,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 214,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,821,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3,041.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $2,763,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. CONMED Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.