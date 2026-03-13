Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 203,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

