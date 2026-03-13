Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,404 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the February 12th total of 502,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 1,069,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,179. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

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Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 21,118,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,762,000 after buying an additional 839,808 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,846.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,211,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,068,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,130,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,053,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period.

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The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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