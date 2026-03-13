Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,404 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the February 12th total of 502,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 1,069,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,179. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
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