Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 66,149 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 127.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 106.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.29 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

