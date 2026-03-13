Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 26,461 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

