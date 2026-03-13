Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.18 Million Stake in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 410.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

