Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 62,958 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the February 12th total of 31,972 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 217,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,613.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

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Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.2%

CSQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

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