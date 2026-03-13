Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $183,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,739,000 after purchasing an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,746,000 after buying an additional 622,934 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,663,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 483,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $290.32 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

