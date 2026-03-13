Cactus (WHD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cactus (NYSE: WHD):

3/7/2026 – Cactus was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/3/2026 – Cactus had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Cactus had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Cactus is now covered by Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Cactus is now covered by Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Cactus was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,426.56. The trade was a 79.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,039,080. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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