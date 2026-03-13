BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $198.27 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

