Butler National Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) executives highlighted record quarterly revenue and operating income during the company’s March 13 earnings call, pointing to strong performance in its aerospace products business and improved operating efficiency. Management also discussed the visibility provided by backlog, efforts to diversify its customer base, and the role of its gaming operations in supporting cash flow.

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Quarterly results driven by aerospace gains

President and CEO Christopher Reedy said the company posted “a surge in operating and net income of 129% and 98% respectively on a 27% increase in revenue,” attributing the improvement to product sales mix and efficiencies, particularly within aerospace products.

CFO Adam Sefchick reported total quarterly revenue of, up fromin the same quarter last year. Aerospace segment revenue rose tofrom, while professional services and gaming revenue wasversusa year earlier.

Net income for the quarter was $6.7 million, up from $3.4 million in the prior-year quarter, and operating income increased to $9.2 million from $4.0 million. Earnings per share were $0.10, compared with $0.05 in the prior-year quarter. For the nine-month period, EPS was $0.25 versus $0.14 in the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.

Sefchick said costs and expenses decreased as a percentage of revenue compared with the prior-year quarter, resulting in an operating margin of 34% versus 19% in the year-ago period.

Aerospace products: mix shift, modification work, and special mission electronics

Reedy said the aerospace products results included a 50% increase in revenue from aerospace products in the third quarter compared to the previous year. He described aerospace products as including aircraft modifications, avionics, and special mission electronics.

He noted the company is performing significant contracts to modify large airplanes, and said larger airplanes carry greater margins. Reedy also said sales mix was favorable, including ship kits ranging “from Caravan products to Learjet hardpoints.” In addition, he said Avcon completed a number of previously approved modifications where “no engineering was involved,” while also continuing R&D work for new products.

Sefchick attributed the aerospace segment’s revenue increase primarily to:

$3.1 million higher aircraft modifications revenue

higher aircraft modifications revenue $2.3 million higher Special Mission Electronics revenue

Reedy said the Tempe, Arizona Special Mission Electronics team, which manufactures gun control units and cabling, had a “very positive quarter” and maintained production and delivery levels even when a key customer was closed over the holidays. He added the team is working to deliver new gun controls for the M134 Minigun.

Backlog and demand visibility

In response to an investor question about backlog, management said the company discloses a formal quarterly backlog figure based on contracted sales. As of January 31, 2026, Sefchick said backlog remained strong at $37 million.

Reedy added that contracted backlog reflects a pipeline of work across aircraft modifications and special mission electronics, with some special mission electronics projects extending over multiple quarters or multiple years. He also discussed the role of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), saying each STC can support recurring installations either at the company’s facility or through kit sales to qualified installation facilities. Management said it is focused on balancing development programs with repeatable product offerings to improve predictability and growth.

Reedy also noted that bookings and future business activity decreased slightly during the period, which he attributed primarily to the timing of contract receipts. He said a large modification contract received late in a quarter can significantly increase backlog, and he remained positive on overall business activity.

Gaming and professional services: flat revenue, ongoing local pressures

Reedy said the professional services segment was essentially flat. He also cited local economic factors as continuing to pressure legacy gaming results, referencing conditions previously discussed at the company’s annual meeting. At the same time, he said sports wagering continued to contribute positively to financial results.

Sefchick said economic challenges tied to the cattle and agricultural industries have affected discretionary spending in the local market. For gaming, he reported costs were down 4% while expenses were up 2% for the quarter.

Asked about the strategic role of Boot Hill, Sefchick said the property provides consistent cash flow that supports reinvestment—particularly in aerospace—and contributes to overall financial strength. He said the company’s approach is to manage the property efficiently, invest thoughtfully in guest experience, and preserve its ability to support long-term contractual commitments to the Kansas Lottery.

Capital allocation, workforce, and market dynamics

Executive Chairman Jeffrey D. Yowell said the company evaluates acquisition opportunities on an ongoing basis, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation and shareholder value. He said Butler National is “patient and selective,” and that any transaction would need to meet return thresholds and align culturally, adding that organic growth remains the primary focus.

On workforce constraints in aerospace, Reedy said the company has invested in strengthening its engineering team and hired program managers. He also said Butler National is recruiting strategically, developing internal talent, and has retained a recruiter to help locate “exceptional and hard-to-find talent.”

Management also addressed investor questions on sustainability, citing healthy demand as well as structural improvements, including operational efficiencies, proprietary products, and a shift toward higher-margin programs. Reedy said the company recently added the M134 Minigun gun control unit and related cabling as a product offering, and emphasized a focus on building durable earnings rather than extrapolating short-term momentum.

Finally, the call addressed prediction markets and their potential impact on Kansas sports wagering. Management said their financial impact is currently modest and that the platforms appear complementary rather than direct competitors to traditional Kansas sports wagering, with overall impact “limited at this time.”

Sefchick also noted the company repurchased 222,000 shares of its common stock during the third quarter. Management closed by reiterating its focus on innovation in aerospace systems, operational efficiency, and building long-term shareholder value.

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

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