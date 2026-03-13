Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Issues Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Butler National Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Butler National stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,274. The stock has a market cap of $292 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96. Butler National has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

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Butler National Company Profile

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Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

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