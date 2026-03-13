Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Issues Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.02%.
Butler National Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of Butler National stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,274. The stock has a market cap of $292 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96. Butler National has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Butler National Company Profile
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